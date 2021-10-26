CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Stake Lessened by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in CorVel were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRVL. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 92.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 25,918 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of CorVel by 3.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 27,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CorVel by 9.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 206,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,203,000 after acquiring an additional 17,479 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of CorVel by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of CorVel by 122.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRVL opened at $173.54 on Tuesday. CorVel Co. has a 1-year low of $78.63 and a 1-year high of $195.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 57.65 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.12.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 25.47%. The business had revenue of $152.62 million for the quarter.

In other CorVel news, insider Maxim Shishin sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.82, for a total transaction of $91,092.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $182,184. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total transaction of $381,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,755 shares of company stock worth $6,419,837 over the last three months. Company insiders own 49.76% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

