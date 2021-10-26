ProShare Advisors LLC Has $336,000 Stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stride were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Stride by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Stride by 107.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 12,884 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Stride by 25.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 179,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after buying an additional 36,134 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stride by 17.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 696,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,984,000 after buying an additional 101,098 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Stride by 33.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 4,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Stride alerts:

LRN opened at $33.80 on Tuesday. Stride, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.39 and a 1-year high of $38.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.65.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $400.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.03 million. Stride had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Stride in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stride from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stride has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

About Stride

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.