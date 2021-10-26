White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Holdings Raised by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WTM. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management boosted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTM stock opened at $1,109.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $890.00 and a 1 year high of $1,267.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,101.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,137.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.50.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $25.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $254.10 million during the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 49.54%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to the White Mountains’s investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

