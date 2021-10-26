Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 721,844 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 80,002 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.33% of Ebix worth $24,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Ebix by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Ebix by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Ebix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Ebix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ebix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $598,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Ebix stock opened at $31.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $983.68 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.28 and a 200-day moving average of $29.94. Ebix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.83 and a 52 week high of $64.14.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $246.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.00 million. Ebix had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 8.93%. The business’s revenue was up 121.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd.

Ebix Company Profile

Ebix, Inc engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following product and service channels: EbixCash Exchanges, Insurance Exchanges, and Risk Compliance Solutions. The EbixCash Exchanges channel offers money transfer, payment, and ticketing and travel services.

