Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $24.91 Million Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 412,133 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 4,515 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $24,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,858,742 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $293,529,000 after purchasing an additional 972,443 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,276,171 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $137,595,000 after purchasing an additional 740,709 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,983,829 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $119,923,000 after purchasing an additional 708,094 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,772,640 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $102,476,000 after acquiring an additional 320,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,106,337 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $66,890,000 after acquiring an additional 249,410 shares during the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.50 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, July 9th. National Bank Financial cut Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $97.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.28.

Shares of AEM opened at $57.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.47 and a 200-day moving average of $61.83. The company has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.72. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of $49.20 and a one year high of $84.43.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $966.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.42 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.78%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.27%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

