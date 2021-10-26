Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,650,377 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 125,178 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 6.06% of FutureFuel worth $25,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FF. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 749,424 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,889,000 after acquiring an additional 12,675 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FutureFuel by 13.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 545,277 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,922,000 after buying an additional 64,708 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in FutureFuel by 7.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 291,793 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 209,383 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 83,717 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FutureFuel by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 198,195 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after buying an additional 11,032 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on FutureFuel from $1.20 to $1.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of NYSE:FF opened at $7.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.82 and its 200-day moving average is $9.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.98 million, a PE ratio of 33.48 and a beta of 0.84. FutureFuel Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $17.86.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $74.12 million during the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 1.95% and a net margin of 3.22%.

FutureFuel Company Profile

FutureFuel Corp.is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biofuels and specialty chemicals. It operates through the Chemicals and Biofuels segment. The Chemicals segment produces chemical products that are sold to third party customers. The Biofuels segment includes the manufacture and market of biodiesel, including biodiesel blends with petrodiesel, petrodiesel with no biodiesel added, RINs, biodiesel production byproducts and the purchase and sale of other petroleum products.

