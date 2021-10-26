Deutsche Bank AG Increases Stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) by 50.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,666 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 376.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 906 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1,847.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,697,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,610,126 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 184.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 5,544 shares during the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Paul J. B. Murphy III acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.57 per share, with a total value of $225,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lynn S. Schweinfurth acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.75 per share, for a total transaction of $108,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 16,118 shares of company stock valued at $359,113. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on RRGB. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, CL King began coverage on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.71.

Shares of NASDAQ RRGB opened at $20.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.51 and a 12 month high of $41.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.04 million, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 2.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.23.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $277.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.99 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 31.28% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.31) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

