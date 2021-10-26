BlackRock Inc. Has $27.88 Million Holdings in ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 785,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,601 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.69% of ON24 worth $27,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ONTF. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in ON24 during the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in ON24 during the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in ON24 during the first quarter worth approximately $2,318,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ON24 during the first quarter worth approximately $6,565,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of ON24 in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,827,000. 40.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on ON24 from $70.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on ON24 from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised ON24 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded ON24 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on ON24 from $57.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON24 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.29.

Shares of ONTF stock opened at $20.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $957.28 million and a P/E ratio of 16.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.22. ON24, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.70 and a 1 year high of $81.98.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $52.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.06 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ON24, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other ON24 news, CRO James Blackie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $199,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 32,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $655,492.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 827,998 shares of company stock valued at $18,006,720 over the last 90 days.

ON24 Company Profile

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

