Paycom Software (PAYC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Paycom Software to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Paycom Software has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The business had revenue of $242.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.23 million. On average, analysts expect Paycom Software to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Paycom Software stock opened at $538.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $488.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $409.95. Paycom Software has a 1-year low of $302.44 and a 1-year high of $546.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.44.

In other news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total value of $680,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Jon Evans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.83, for a total transaction of $1,127,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,949,955 in the last three months. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Paycom Software stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,018 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,571 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.26% of Paycom Software worth $56,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PAYC. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paycom Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $457.33.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

