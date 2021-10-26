Sealed Air (SEE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 519.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Sealed Air to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SEE opened at $59.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.29. Sealed Air has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $62.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is presently 25.08%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SEE. William Blair began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.13.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sealed Air stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 267.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 896,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 652,353 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.60% of Sealed Air worth $53,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

