Advisory Services Network LLC Buys Shares of 1,339 Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Livent during the 1st quarter valued at $2,921,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Livent by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 143,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 14,324 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Livent in the 2nd quarter worth $1,162,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Livent by 317.2% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,982,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Livent by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 171,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 50,861 shares in the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Livent stock opened at $25.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Livent Co. has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $27.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -286.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 2.16.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $102.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Livent Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 4,300 shares of Livent stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $100,276.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LTHM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Livent in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Livent from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Livent in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Livent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.34.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

