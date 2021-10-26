Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases New Position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 449 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3,328.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $120,500.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $211,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,240.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,445 shares of company stock worth $1,701,154. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RBA stock opened at $68.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 41.55, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.56. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a one year low of $50.61 and a one year high of $78.64.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $396.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.80 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 18.95%. Equities research analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is presently 59.52%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RBA. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. William Blair cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.43.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.