Advisory Services Network LLC Invests $27,000 in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT)

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 2.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 4.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 27,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 6.5% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 8.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 11.8% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTT opened at $8.32 on Tuesday. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $12.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market cap of $406.84 million, a PE ratio of -69.33 and a beta of 1.41.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 5.12%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -150.00%.

CTT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup cut CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James cut CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, B. Riley cut CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.80.

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

