SG Americas Securities LLC Has $156,000 Position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,676 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,185 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BBBY. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 3,469.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 150.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter.

BBBY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.92.

NASDAQ BBBY opened at $14.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $53.90.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 9.10%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Bed Bath & Beyond Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

