SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stake in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) by 32.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,567 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,125 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in GCP Applied Technologies were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GCP. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,869,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,999,000 after buying an additional 477,515 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 264,829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after acquiring an additional 86,741 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 784,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,246,000 after acquiring an additional 77,273 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 188,729 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 72,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 490,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,043,000 after acquiring an additional 60,957 shares during the last quarter. 70.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GCP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GCP Applied Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GCP Applied Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded GCP Applied Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of GCP opened at $23.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.13 and a 200 day moving average of $23.84. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.89 and a 52-week high of $27.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $253.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.80 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 11.41%. GCP Applied Technologies’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GCP Applied Technologies Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc engages in the provision of construction products and technologies that include admixtures and additives. It operates through Specialty Construction Chemicals, and Specialty Building Materials segments. The Specialty Construction Chemicals segment manufactures and markets concrete admixtures and cement additives, and supplies in-transit monitoring systems for concrete producers.

