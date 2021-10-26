SG Americas Securities LLC Has $150,000 Position in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Enova International were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Enova International by 16.1% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 146,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,016,000 after purchasing an additional 20,314 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enova International by 7.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,224 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Enova International by 2.3% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enova International in the first quarter valued at about $8,870,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Enova International by 0.9% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 46,902 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ENVA opened at $35.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.42 and a 200-day moving average of $34.07. The company has a current ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Enova International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.13 and a 1-year high of $41.06.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $264.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.88 million. Enova International had a net margin of 48.41% and a return on equity of 36.35%. On average, analysts forecast that Enova International, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 4,290 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $150,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Fisher sold 20,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $750,117.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,566 shares of company stock valued at $1,200,251. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enova International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Enova International in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Enova International Profile

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

