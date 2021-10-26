SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 6,345 Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,345 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BECN. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 175.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,695,000 after purchasing an additional 350,228 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 7.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 928,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,590,000 after purchasing an additional 67,720 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 26.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 33,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 7,026 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,293,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,694,000 after acquiring an additional 59,228 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BECN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.15.

NASDAQ:BECN opened at $52.38 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.48 and a 200 day moving average of $53.47. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.49 and a 52 week high of $60.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.45 and a beta of 2.01.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 20.79%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 108,056 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.53 per share, with a total value of $6,000,349.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julian Francis bought 5,000 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.90 per share, for a total transaction of $244,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Beacon Roofing Supply Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

