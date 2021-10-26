Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG) CFO Peter H. Jr. Stratton Sells 20,000 Shares

Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG) CFO Peter H. Jr. Stratton sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $124,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DXLG opened at $6.60 on Tuesday. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $7.42. The company has a market capitalization of $419.42 million, a P/E ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $138.59 million during the quarter. Destination XL Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 137.94%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Destination XL Group, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DXLG shares. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Destination XL Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Destination XL Group from a “d-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Destination XL Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Destination XL Group stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 329,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,019,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.52% of Destination XL Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Destination XL Group Company Profile

Destination XL Group, Inc engages in the retail of specialty products. It offers shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, activewear, suiting, underwear and lounge, shoes, and accessories. It distributes its products under the following brand names: Destination X, DXL, DXL Men’s Apparel, DXL Outlets, Casual Male XL, and Casual Male XL Outlets.

