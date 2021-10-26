Goldentree Asset Management Lp Sells 300 Shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Stock

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total transaction of $13,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 20th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 80,238 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $3,603,488.58.

On Monday, October 18th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 125,503 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $5,365,253.25.

On Thursday, October 14th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 32,577 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $1,402,439.85.

On Monday, October 4th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 26,169 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $1,106,163.63.

On Friday, October 1st, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 131,847 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $5,563,943.40.

On Monday, September 27th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 2,000 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total transaction of $85,140.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 791,813 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total transaction of $34,356,766.07.

On Monday, September 13th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 100,000 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $4,199,000.00.

On Thursday, September 9th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 31,556 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $1,237,941.88.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 64,450 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total transaction of $2,434,276.50.

Shares of CRC opened at $44.57 on Tuesday. California Resources Co. has a one year low of $10.99 and a one year high of $45.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.13.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $304.00 million for the quarter. California Resources had a net margin of 263.47% and a return on equity of 1,765.75%. As a group, equities analysts predict that California Resources Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

CRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of California Resources from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of California Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of California Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRC. UBS Group AG grew its position in California Resources by 2,062.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in California Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in California Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in California Resources by 5,534.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in California Resources by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

