Cognition Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CGTX) Director Peggy Wallace Acquires 3,000 Shares

Cognition Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CGTX) Director Peggy Wallace bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ CGTX opened at $12.16 on Tuesday. Cognition Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $13.80.

Get Cognition Therapeutics alerts:

About Cognition Therapeutics

Cognition Therapeutics Incis a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of innovative, small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Cognition Therapeutics Incis based in PURCHASE, N.Y.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognition Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognition Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.