$570,000.00 in Sales Expected for Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 26th, 2021

Brokerages expect that Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) will announce $570,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heat Biologics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $800,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $400,000.00. Heat Biologics reported sales of $850,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 32.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heat Biologics will report full year sales of $2.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 million to $2.94 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Heat Biologics.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.05. Heat Biologics had a negative net margin of 1,198.17% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.63 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Heat Biologics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on Heat Biologics from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

NASDAQ:HTBX opened at $5.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.55. Heat Biologics has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $17.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Heat Biologics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Natixis purchased a new position in Heat Biologics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Heat Biologics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Heat Biologics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Heat Biologics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. 10.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Heat Biologics

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

