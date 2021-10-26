Legal & General Group Plc Cuts Stock Holdings in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,028 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.08% of Cars.com worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Cars.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Cars.com during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in Cars.com by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 11,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Cars.com in the 2nd quarter worth $173,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cars.com by 39,200.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 12,936 shares during the period. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Cars.com in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Cars.com in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Cars.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of CARS opened at $13.09 on Tuesday. Cars.com Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.23 and a twelve month high of $15.71. The company has a market capitalization of $902.75 million, a P/E ratio of 163.65 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.47 and a 200 day moving average of $13.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.33). Cars.com had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $155.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Douglas Neal Miller sold 8,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $100,871.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

