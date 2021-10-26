Legal & General Group Plc Has $719,000 Stock Holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) by 38.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDGL. UBS Group AG increased its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 590.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 14,212 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,106,000 after acquiring an additional 12,790 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,047,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1,431.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 32,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

MDGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.60.

Shares of NASDAQ MDGL opened at $78.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.11. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.36 and a 12-month high of $142.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.29.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.58) by ($0.14). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -15.05 EPS for the current year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

