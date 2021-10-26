Legal & General Group Plc Purchases Shares of 33,772 Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 33,772 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $332,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CGNT shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.33 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.22.

Shares of Cognyte Software stock opened at $21.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion and a PE ratio of 21.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.83. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $38.00.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.55 million. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

