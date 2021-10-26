Legal & General Group Plc Sells 8,853 Shares of Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its position in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,853 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.20% of Haynes International worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 121.0% in the 2nd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Haynes International in the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 448.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Haynes International in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Haynes International in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAYN opened at $39.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $503.12 million, a P/E ratio of -28.94 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Haynes International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.29 and a 12-month high of $40.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.27.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. Haynes International had a negative return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $88.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Haynes International, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -166.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Haynes International Company Profile

Haynes International, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of nickel-and cobalt-based alloys used in corrosion and high-temperature applications. It supports a range of industries such as aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine. The company was founded by Elwood P.

