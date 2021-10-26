Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,187 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,308 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TPC. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 315.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 1,231.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. 67.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

In other news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $695,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,055,500 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TPC opened at $13.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Tutor Perini Co. has a 1 year low of $12.08 and a 1 year high of $20.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $713.48 million, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.61.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Analysts predict that Tutor Perini Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2969 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th.

Tutor Perini Profile

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates though the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

