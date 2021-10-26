Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its position in Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 14,395 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.64% of Safeguard Scientifics worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SFE. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $660,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,781,654 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,151,000 after acquiring an additional 51,410 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 626,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after acquiring an additional 40,740 shares during the period. Finally, CM Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 575,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.85% of the company’s stock.

SFE stock opened at $8.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.22 and a 200-day moving average of $7.51. Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.73 and a 12-month high of $8.98. The company has a market cap of $173.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 1.14.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The asset manager reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Safeguard Scientifics

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc engages in the provision capital to technology-driven businesses in healthcare, financial services, and digital media. The company was founded by Warren V. Musser and Frank A. Diamond in 1953 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.

