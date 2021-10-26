JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 214,677 Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 214,677 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.28% of TPI Composites worth $4,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 31.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,667,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,585,000 after acquiring an additional 872,474 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in TPI Composites by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,789,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,994,000 after purchasing an additional 131,890 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in TPI Composites by 22.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,177,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,424,000 after buying an additional 215,940 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the first quarter worth approximately $45,189,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 679,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,878,000 after acquiring an additional 265,510 shares in the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on TPI Composites from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on TPI Composites in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on TPI Composites in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.30.

Shares of TPI Composites stock opened at $33.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 242.23 and a beta of 1.58. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.45 and a 12 month high of $81.36.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.32). TPI Composites had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $458.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.79 million. Analysts predict that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TPI Composites Profile

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

