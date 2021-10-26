JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,572 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.10% of Pilgrim’s Pride worth $5,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pilgrim’s Pride currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

PPC opened at $29.03 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.29, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a one year low of $15.73 and a one year high of $29.70.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter. Pilgrim’s Pride had a positive return on equity of 18.53% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pilgrim’s Pride Profile

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

