JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 42,925 Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,925 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $5,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDP. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 53,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 9,646 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 483,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,856,000 after purchasing an additional 54,818 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 6,375 shares during the last quarter. 68.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FDP opened at $33.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.73. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.71 and a 1-year high of $36.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.04.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Fresh Del Monte Produce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th.

In related news, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $57,276.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 16,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total value of $558,472.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,761,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,397,904.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,348 shares of company stock valued at $1,804,008 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

Further Reading: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.