JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 32.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,247 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.36% of MGP Ingredients worth $5,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 946.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

MGPI opened at $67.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.51 and a 1-year high of $76.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.05.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.84. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $174.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.80 million. Equities analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGP Ingredients from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th.

In other news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $206,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $35,954.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,092 shares in the company, valued at $199,588.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,798 shares of company stock worth $908,324 over the last quarter. Insiders own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

