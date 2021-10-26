JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) by 50,927.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,728 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPIB. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 29.3% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 25.0% during the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPIB opened at $36.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.62. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $36.10 and a 1-year high of $37.19.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.