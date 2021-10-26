Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 3,198 Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) by 12,300.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DDS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,389,000 after buying an additional 110,042 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 129,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,535,000 after buying an additional 7,823 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,891,000 after buying an additional 9,426 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 88,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,568,000 after buying an additional 13,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,251,000. Institutional investors own 57.30% of the company’s stock.

DDS stock opened at $234.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $198.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.83. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.25 and a 1-year high of $234.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $8.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $8.27. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 8.06%. On average, analysts forecast that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 23.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. This is a positive change from Dillard’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is -29.30%.

DDS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Dillard’s from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.40.

Dillard’s Profile

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

