Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 138.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,229 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,945,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,228,000 after acquiring an additional 107,588 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,900,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,725,000 after acquiring an additional 757,399 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,720,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,619,000 after acquiring an additional 276,254 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,103,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,881,000 after acquiring an additional 99,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 643,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,084,000 after acquiring an additional 113,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

HASI opened at $60.99 on Tuesday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $41.62 and a one year high of $72.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 22.96 and a current ratio of 22.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.03 and its 200-day moving average is $54.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 43.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.48%.

In related news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.42, for a total transaction of $1,168,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,514,272.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.84, for a total value of $3,663,180.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,333 shares of company stock worth $5,426,981 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

HASI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.11.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

