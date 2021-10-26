Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stock Holdings in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,245 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Coherent were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COHR. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Coherent during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Coherent by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coherent during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coherent by 1,080.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coherent during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Coherent to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coherent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna lowered shares of Coherent from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Coherent in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.17.

NASDAQ:COHR opened at $252.27 on Tuesday. Coherent, Inc. has a one year low of $115.32 and a one year high of $270.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.07 and a beta of 1.59.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $395.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.35 million. Coherent had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a positive return on equity of 10.46%.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

