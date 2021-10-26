The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Position in RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of RCI Hospitality worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in RCI Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. 51.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Yura V. Barabash bought 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.22 per share, with a total value of $34,886.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,886.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bradley Lim Chhay acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.50 per share, with a total value of $25,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,525. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of RCI Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

NASDAQ RICK opened at $69.55 on Tuesday. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $21.20 and a 52 week high of $81.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.17. The firm has a market cap of $625.95 million, a PE ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.10.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $57.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 million. RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 14.61%. Research analysts expect that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.37%.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

