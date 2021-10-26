The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $348,000 Position in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Byline Bancorp were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BY. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 220.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 40,746 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $339,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 6.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 6.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 391,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,290,000 after purchasing an additional 24,010 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 6.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

BY stock opened at $25.43 on Tuesday. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.42 and a 12 month high of $25.78. The firm has a market cap of $959.55 million, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.32.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.29. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $79.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Byline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.29%.

In related news, Director William G. Kistner purchased 2,600 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.61 per share, for a total transaction of $66,586.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,618.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Bell III sold 15,000 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $381,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 34.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BY shares. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Byline Bancorp in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of Byline Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

