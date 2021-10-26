The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Takes Position in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Sana Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at $1,017,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Sana Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sana Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at $13,804,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Sana Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at $5,495,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Sana Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SANA opened at $20.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.36 and its 200 day moving average is $21.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.75. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.09 and a fifty-two week high of $44.60.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. As a group, analysts predict that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SANA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sana Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

In related news, EVP Christian Hordo sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $57,523.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 976,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,412,261. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 74,929 shares of company stock worth $1,873,895 over the last three months.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

