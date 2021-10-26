The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Invests $356,000 in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RSI. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. 19.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RSI shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Rush Street Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rush Street Interactive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.89.

NYSE RSI opened at $20.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,089.00. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $9.47 and a one year high of $26.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.81 and its 200-day moving average is $14.07.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $122.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.90 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

