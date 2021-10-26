Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) by 14.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEI. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $784,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $618,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $339,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $1.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $141.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.68, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $3.47.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership, management, leasing, acquisition, redevelopment, and disposition of shopping malls. The firm focuses on shopping malls located in the eastern half of the U.S. primarily in the Mid-Atlantic region. Its property portfolio includes Cherry Hill Mall, Plymouth Meeting Mall, Mall at Prince Georges, and Springfield Town Center.

