Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,835 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Uranium Energy by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,337,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,962 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Uranium Energy by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,231,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,242,000 after purchasing an additional 329,235 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy during the 1st quarter worth $2,108,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Uranium Energy by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 704,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 130,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Uranium Energy by 213.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 238,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 162,688 shares during the last quarter. 33.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UEC stock opened at $4.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $942.32 million, a PE ratio of -44.88 and a beta of 2.42. Uranium Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $4.29.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.60 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In related news, Director Moya Gloria L. Ballesta sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total value of $29,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amir Adnani sold 109,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total transaction of $249,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Corp. is engages in mining and exploration of uranium. Its activities also include pre-extraction, extraction and processing on uranium projects. The company was founded by Alan P. Lindsay and Amir Adnani on May 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

