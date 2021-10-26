Mercury General (MCY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Mercury General to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $959.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.52 million. Mercury General had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 12.29%. On average, analysts expect Mercury General to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MCY stock opened at $56.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Mercury General has a 1-year low of $39.48 and a 1-year high of $67.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.632 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.67%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mercury General stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,021 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.30% of Mercury General worth $10,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 39.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

