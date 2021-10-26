The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 171,639 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 95.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 171,639 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 375.1% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,882 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $335,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 53,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 361,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,859,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $210,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ACGL. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $43.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $43.48.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 7.86%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

