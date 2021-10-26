The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,570 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 222,101 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 89.3% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 12,734,588 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $435,396,000 after acquiring an additional 6,007,238 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Plug Power by 242.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,066,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $145,753,000 after buying an additional 2,878,542 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Plug Power in the 1st quarter worth about $40,884,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Plug Power by 184.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,238,357 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,383,000 after buying an additional 802,508 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Plug Power in the 2nd quarter worth about $24,864,000. 47.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Plug Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Plug Power from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Plug Power from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

PLUG stock opened at $34.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.51 and a 200 day moving average of $27.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of -22.80 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 18.94, a current ratio of 19.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Plug Power Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.69 and a 52 week high of $75.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $124.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.11 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Plug Power Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

