Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Director Sells $444,555.00 in Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Director Robert Chess sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total transaction of $444,555.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Robert Chess also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

On Tuesday, October 19th, Robert Chess sold 300 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00.

On Friday, September 10th, Robert Chess sold 4,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $480,920.00.

Shares of TWST opened at $117.76 on Tuesday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12-month low of $74.25 and a 12-month high of $214.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.17 and a beta of 0.70.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.07). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 106.59% and a negative return on equity of 24.59%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 2.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 2.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 1.1% during the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 14,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 266.7% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 96.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.