Hilltop (HTH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect Hilltop to post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hilltop stock opened at $35.04 on Tuesday. Hilltop has a 12-month low of $21.01 and a 12-month high of $39.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Get Hilltop alerts:

In other news, CEO Jerry Schaffner sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $990,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HTH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James lowered shares of Hilltop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.89 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.89 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Hilltop in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.13.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.