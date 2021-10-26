The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Director Dyke Kahina Van Sells 3,400 Shares

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $318,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $96.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.60. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $84.89 and a 12-month high of $107.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.33 billion. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of The Progressive by 23.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,475,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,109,151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109,230 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of The Progressive by 49.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,429,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,220,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106,627 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the second quarter worth about $260,938,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of The Progressive by 32.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,045,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $691,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited lifted its holdings in The Progressive by 278.4% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,859,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $177,780,000 after buying an additional 1,368,046 shares during the period. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PGR shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Progressive in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.21.
About The Progressive
Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.
See Also: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?
Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.