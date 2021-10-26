The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Director Dyke Kahina Van Sells 3,400 Shares

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $318,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $96.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.60. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $84.89 and a 12-month high of $107.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.33 billion. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 5.35%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of The Progressive by 23.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,475,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,109,151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109,230 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of The Progressive by 49.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,429,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,220,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106,627 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the second quarter worth about $260,938,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of The Progressive by 32.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,045,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $691,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited lifted its holdings in The Progressive by 278.4% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,859,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $177,780,000 after buying an additional 1,368,046 shares during the period. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PGR shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Progressive in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.21.

About The Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

