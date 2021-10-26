Volcon Inc (NASDAQ:VLCN) Director Buys $244,079.88 in Stock

Volcon Inc (NASDAQ:VLCN) Director Adrian James bought 27,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.94 per share, for a total transaction of $244,079.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

VLCN stock opened at $11.11 on Tuesday. Volcon Inc has a one year low of $6.91 and a one year high of $15.50.

