Brokerages Anticipate Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $147.12 Million

Equities research analysts expect Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) to report sales of $147.12 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mesa Air Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $137.00 million to $157.23 million. Mesa Air Group reported sales of $108.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will report full year sales of $519.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $509.00 million to $530.03 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $663.80 million, with estimates ranging from $586.00 million to $741.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mesa Air Group.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $125.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.40 million. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 7.86%. Mesa Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MESA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.40.

MESA opened at $7.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $284.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.07. Mesa Air Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MESA. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 1,057.1% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,616,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303,971 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,814,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,985,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 142.2% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 641,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,987,000 after acquiring an additional 376,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet includes American Eagle and United Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

