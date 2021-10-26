Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $154,000 Holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,014 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 9,775 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 33,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 15,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LCTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.25.

Shares of LCTX stock opened at $2.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.18 million, a PE ratio of -29.13 and a beta of 1.84. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $3.13.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 million. Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 652.38% and a negative return on equity of 17.20%. On average, research analysts forecast that Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing new cellular therapies for degenerative retinal diseases, neurological conditions associated with demyelination, and aiding the body in detecting and combating cancer. The company’s programs are based on two core proprietary technology platforms: cell replacement and cell and drug delivery.

